Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 31,477 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 31,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $610,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $19.49 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -81.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.