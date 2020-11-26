Insider Selling: Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) Insider Sells £473,615 in Stock

Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) insider Henrik Bang sold 947,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total value of £473,615 ($618,781.03).

Shares of LON:NET opened at GBX 52.44 ($0.69) on Thursday. Netcall plc has a 1 year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 54.80 ($0.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This is a positive change from Netcall plc (NET.L)’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Netcall plc (NET.L) Company Profile

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

