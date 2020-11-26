Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.29% of Insight Enterprises worth $25,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 601,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $336,914.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,778.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,707. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $73.75 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.24. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

