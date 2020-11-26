International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,593 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Liveris acquired 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $124.20 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

