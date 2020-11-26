International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 949.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 366,373 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $16,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,248,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in International Paper by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.42.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.