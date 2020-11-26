Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $296.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

