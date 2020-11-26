Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $340,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $124.27 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $125.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

