Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Shares Gap Up to $1.88

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $2.05. Invesque shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 546 shares changing hands.

IVQ.U has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Invesque from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Invesque from C$2.45 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Invesque from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $130.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.20.

About Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U)

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

