Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

11/16/2020 – SailPoint Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

11/6/2020 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $55.00.

11/6/2020 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $45.00.

10/15/2020 – SailPoint Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Summit Insights.

10/13/2020 – SailPoint Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/1/2020 – SailPoint Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SAIL traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,333. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.02 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $564,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $314,606.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,304.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,190 shares of company stock worth $3,739,109 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 271,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 228,391 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 410,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 22,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 75,163 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

