Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Richard S. Geary Sells 2,380 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,380 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $120,975.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,502.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IONS stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,060.4% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 369,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 337,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,576,000 after purchasing an additional 252,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 209,760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,033.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 169,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 502,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 158,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

