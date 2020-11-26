iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Cut by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,611 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 163.9% during the third quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 359,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,776,000 after purchasing an additional 223,161 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,618,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,288.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 54,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 50,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 319,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 32,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $120.11 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.46.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

