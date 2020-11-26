iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $182.46

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $182.46 and last traded at $182.32, with a volume of 35684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.77.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 469.6% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYY)

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.