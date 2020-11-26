iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,251,000 after buying an additional 97,932 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $332.32 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $183.27 and a 1-year high of $338.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.23.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

