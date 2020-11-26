iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $71.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.36.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

