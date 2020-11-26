iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,301 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 59,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 42,155 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 490,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000.

USMV opened at $66.72 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average is $63.07.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.