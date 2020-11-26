iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

BATS:VLUE opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average of $74.61. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

