iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Holdings Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA stock opened at $190.37 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.55.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.