iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.34% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $143.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.02. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $86.42 and a 1 year high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

