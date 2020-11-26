Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

ITRN opened at $17.67 on Monday. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.72 million, a PE ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 43,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.