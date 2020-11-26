Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,223 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.73% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $91,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.25.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.87. The stock had a trading volume of 572,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,218. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.