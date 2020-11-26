Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

JKHY has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.25.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $157.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.90. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

