James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.53

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.53, with a volume of 11323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.00 million. Research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 893.1% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

