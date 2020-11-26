Jaywing plc (JWNG.L) (LON:JWNG) Shares Gap Down to $5.88

Jaywing plc (JWNG.L) (LON:JWNG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.68. Jaywing plc (JWNG.L) shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 521,640 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.18. The company has a market cap of $2.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.15, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Jaywing plc (JWNG.L) (LON:JWNG)

Jaywing plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing services in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Brand Performance, Online Performance, and Data, Analysis & Technology. It offers marketing agency and consultancy services. The company also provides data services and consultancy; agency services; search engine optimization; Website design and build; online marketing and media; and product development services.

