Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) a GBX 8,100 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,450.59 ($110.41).

LON AZN opened at GBX 7,800 ($101.91) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a PE ratio of 41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,241.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,472.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

