Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) a €90.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.71 ($116.13).

Get Sixt SE (SIX2.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €95.15 ($111.94) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €76.94 and a 200 day moving average of €73.29. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 19.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. Sixt SE has a 12-month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 12-month high of €100.00 ($117.65).

About Sixt SE (SIX2.F)

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt SE (SIX2.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.