Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) a €115.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise AG (SY1.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €110.64 ($130.17).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €102.60 ($120.71) on Monday. Symrise AG has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €110.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €107.96.

Symrise AG (SY1.F) Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

