Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a report released on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ABX stock opened at C$29.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51. Barrick Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw bought 53,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,721,424.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 149,315 shares in the company, valued at C$4,773,600.55.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

