Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO)’s FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE:SMT opened at C$3.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.96. Sierra Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.89 and a one year high of C$4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

