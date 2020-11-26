Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Banco Santander in a report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.26.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAN. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,798,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,176 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,690,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452,202 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,071,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,624 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 4,766.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 666,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 652,675 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth $1,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

