Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $7.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

NYSE:BBY opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.05 and a 200 day moving average of $100.20. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 1,922.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 67,211 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Best Buy by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,545 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Best Buy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 88,992 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Best Buy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,741 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $611,390.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,870 shares of company stock worth $80,394,411. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

