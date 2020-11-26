Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENSO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

DNZOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DENSO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DENSO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 0.98. DENSO has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

