Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Burlington Stores, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Burlington Stores in a report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $222.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -173.44 and a beta of 0.72. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

