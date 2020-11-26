Jerry Randall Sells 2,752,751 Shares of Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) (LON:VLG) Stock

Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) (LON:VLG) insider Jerry Randall sold 2,752,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £2,477,475.90 ($3,236,838.12).

VLG stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Thursday. Venture Life Group plc has a one year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 118 ($1.54). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $83.29 million and a PE ratio of 31.00.

Get Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) alerts:

About Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.