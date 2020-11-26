Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 454.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $245,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 44.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 65.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 33.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 16.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG opened at $217.00 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.70.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $2,831,384.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.