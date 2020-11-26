Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,295 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 507.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total value of $5,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total value of $520,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,124 shares in the company, valued at $24,188,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,974 shares of company stock worth $75,301,295. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $574.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.40. The company has a market cap of $544.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,494.79, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $574.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Independent Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.46.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

