Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,724 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Airlines by 198.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,783 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 40.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 109.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 68.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 547,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 222,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 553.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Airlines news, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $93.67.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays lowered shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

