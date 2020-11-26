Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 31 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $387.75 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.18. The firm has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

