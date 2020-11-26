Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,015 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $93.12 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $94.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

