Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 688 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 24.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 588.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 251.1% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 247.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 157.4% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $131.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.25.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.46.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

