Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,008 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 78.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

