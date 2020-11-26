Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Generac by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Generac by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Generac by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Generac by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,321,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,054. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.62.

GNRC opened at $216.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $234.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

