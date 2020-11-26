Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 106,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 82,963 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

MU opened at $63.43 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.