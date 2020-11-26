Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,379,000 after buying an additional 440,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,142,000 after purchasing an additional 297,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,467,000 after purchasing an additional 923,381 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,045,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 945,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 193,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $122.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.29. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

