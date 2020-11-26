Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $508.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $328.13 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $8,977,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,558 shares of company stock valued at $24,289,666. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.