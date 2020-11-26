Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 84.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 36.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $106.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.12. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $107.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $320,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,858 shares of company stock worth $2,975,643. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

