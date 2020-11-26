Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,893 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

USB opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

