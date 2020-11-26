Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 218.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 147.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,500,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $600,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,021,000 after acquiring an additional 467,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 62.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $39.11 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

