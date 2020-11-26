Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,639,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,393 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,606,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,052 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,326.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,208,000 after acquiring an additional 803,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 77.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,840,000 after acquiring an additional 465,043 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $90.30 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.77.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

