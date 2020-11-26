Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $125.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.05. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

