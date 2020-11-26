Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,845,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,771.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,649.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1,524.73. The company has a market cap of $1,198.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,818.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

